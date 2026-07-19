Wall Street Journal says effort includes AI messaging, media partnerships and digital outreach as US public support declines

Report says Israel hires Trump ally for multimillion-dollar US public relations campaign Wall Street Journal says effort includes AI messaging, media partnerships and digital outreach as US public support declines

Israel has launched a multimillion-dollar campaign to reshape public opinion in the United States amid declining support for its policies and its genocidal war in Gaza, according to a Wall Street Journal report published Saturday.

The newspaper said the Israeli government signed a contract worth more than $45 million with Brad Parscale, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, as part of a broader effort that includes artificial intelligence-powered messaging, digital outreach and media campaigns.

According to the report, one element of the initiative involves AI-generated text messages sent to millions of Americans by a group identifying itself as "Friends for Peace," encouraging recipients to discuss Israel, Iran, and regional security.

The campaign also includes partnerships with conservative media outlets, influencer engagement and AI-optimized online content designed to improve Israel's image and influence responses generated by AI chatbots, the report said.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Israel has retained at least six firms to support its outreach in the US, while dozens of individuals have registered as foreign agents on Israel's behalf.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said last year that Israel had allocated more than $700 million in its 2026 budget for global public diplomacy and efforts to "shape consciousness."

The initiative comes as US public support for Israel has weakened. A Pew Research Center survey published in March found that about 60% of US adults hold an unfavorable view of Israel, largely linked to its conduct during the Gaza war.

