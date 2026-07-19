Kazakhstan condemns reported drone attacks on oil tankers using Black Sea export route Foreign Ministry says incidents harmed country's economic interests, calls for measures to protect energy exports

Kazakhstan on Sunday condemned what it said were Ukrainian drone attacks on civilian vessels transporting crude oil through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium export system in the Black Sea, calling the incidents an attack on the country's economic interests and a threat to global energy supplies.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said attacks on July 17 and July 19 targeted vessels carrying oil through CPC infrastructure.

"We consider such attacks to be an unacceptable infringement on the economic interests of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the ministry said.

It described the incidents as "deliberate actions aimed at destabilizing global energy markets, lawful international trade, and the security of global transport and logistics supply chains."

The ministry also said a previously agreed mechanism for exchanging information on civilian vessels entering the Black Sea to load oil at CPC terminals "was deliberately ignored," putting civilian crews at risk.

Kazakhstan called for an immediate halt to the attacks and for measures to safeguard the country's hydrocarbon export infrastructure. It also urged partner countries to condemn the incidents and invited interested parties to develop practical measures to prevent similar attacks.



The ministry said Kazakhstan was assessing the damage and reserved the right to pursue all mechanisms available under international law, including seeking compensation if warranted.

It reiterated Kazakhstan's commitment to the peaceful settlement of disputes, international law, freedom of navigation and the reliable operation of international transport, logistics and energy routes.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium said a drone attack on its Black Sea terminal near Novorossiysk forced it to suspend oil loading. It said two tankers were targeted on July 19 and another was struck on July 17, causing a fire but no casualties or oil spill.

Ukraine has not commented on the incidents, although it has previously said it targets Russian energy infrastructure.