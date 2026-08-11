Sara Duterte reportedly made death threats to president, 1st lady and former House speaker during online news briefing in November last year

Philippine vice president charged over assassination threats against President Marcos Sara Duterte reportedly made death threats to president, 1st lady and former House speaker during online news briefing in November last year

The Philippine Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday filed criminal charges of grave threats against embattled Vice President Sara Duterte over death threats she allegedly made against the country’s president, first lady and former House speaker during an online news briefing in November last year, state media reported.

The charge of issuing “grave threats” against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and former Speaker Martin Romualdez was filed before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court, state-run Philippine News Agency reported.

“We confirm that the grave threats case filed today is the same matter referred by the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) to the DOJ. It is also the same matter raised in the impeachment proceedings,” spokesperson Polo Martinez said.

The NBI earlier filed complaints against Duterte for inciting to sedition and grave threats.

During the news conference, Duterte reportedly said she had contracted a hitman to kill the president, the first lady and Romualdez if she herself were killed.

Martinez said prosecutors recommended bail of 120,000 Philippine pesos ($1,963) for Duterte’s temporary release.

Duterte is facing an impeachment trial in the Senate, with the threat among the four charges against her. The other articles of impeachment involve alleged misuse of confidential funds, bribery and unexplained wealth.

Her lawyers, however, argued that the case could not be pursued while she was facing impeachment proceedings.

“As a sitting impeachable officer, the Vice-President may not be prosecuted for an alleged offence that is also the subject of an impeachment case,” defense lawyer Paul Lawrence Lim said in a statement.