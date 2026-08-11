Saudi Arabia condemns Colombia’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Syria’s occupied Golan Heights Riyadh says move violates international law and UN Security Council Resolution

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday condemned Colombia’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, calling the move a violation of international law and relevant UN resolutions.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry stressed that the recognition violates the UN Charter, particularly UN Security Council Resolution 497 of 1981, which declared Israel’s imposition of its laws, jurisdiction and administration over the occupied Syrian Golan “null and void and without international legal effect.”

It said such positions do not contribute to achieving peace, but instead depart from the broad international consensus on the occupied Syrian Golan, reinforce attempts to impose a fait accompli, and undermine efforts aimed at achieving peace in the region.

Saudi Arabia reiterated its longstanding position that the Golan Heights are occupied Syrian Arab territory, saying “no measures or decisions seeking to alter its legal status create any rights or legitimacy.”

It called on Colombia to review its Aug. 10 decision, adhere to international law and UN resolutions, and continue supporting efforts to achieve security, stability, and a just and lasting peace in the region.

​​​​​​​The Golan Heights were occupied by Israel during the 1967 Middle East war.