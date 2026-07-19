Floods and landslides destroy homes as weather agency warns of more rain

Flash floods, landslides kill 11 in Indian-administered Kashmir Floods and landslides destroy homes as weather agency warns of more rain

At least 11 people were killed and seven others remained missing after torrential rains triggered flash floods and landslides in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The worst-hit area was Surankote, near the Line of Control in Poonch district, where a landslide buried a house, killing five people, while rescue teams searched for survivors.

Four members of another family remained missing after floodwaters swept away their home.

Heavy rain also caused houses to collapse and rivers to overflow, while dozens of vehicles were swept away or submerged in Poonch and neighboring Rajouri district, forcing residents to evacuate low-lying areas.

Rescue operations involving multiple agencies were underway despite continued rain and damaged roads. Many routes and highways remained cut off.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah cut short a visit to New Delhi to oversee relief efforts, while Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha directed officials to provide immediate assistance to affected families.

India’s weather department forecasts moderate to heavy rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir through July 23, raising the risk of further flooding and landslides.

District authorities on Sunday advised residents and tourists to stay away from water bodies and avoid landslide-prone areas.

The annual Hindu pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine was suspended due to adverse weather conditions.

Heavy rain and flash floods also disrupted daily life in several parts of Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Sunday.

Flash floods washed away dozens of houses and livestock in the scenic Neelum Valley, local broadcaster Samaa News reported.

*Aamir Latif in Pakistan contributed to this report