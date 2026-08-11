Turkish Environment Minister Kurum says COP31 will be 'key to the global fight against climate change' through dialogue, consensus, and action

Türkiye's COP31 Advisory Board holds 1st meeting ahead of UN climate change summit in Antalya Turkish Environment Minister Kurum says COP31 will be 'key to the global fight against climate change' through dialogue, consensus, and action

The Advisory Board for this fall’s COP31 UN climate change conference held its first online meeting Tuesday under Türkiye’s environment, urbanization, and climate change minister.

Speaking at the meeting, Murat Kurum – who also serves as COP31 president – presented Türkiye's vision for this year’s conference to focus on implementation, for action to replace rhetoric, and highlighted the 10-point COP31 Action Agenda and six global implementation goals.

Kurum also briefed participants on the diplomatic efforts carried out by the COP31 Presidency to date, saying negotiations will continue with the aim of holding a conference this November that leaves no one behind.

Writing on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, he said: "Our Advisory Board will be one of our most important stakeholders throughout the COP31 process."

He said this year’s conference expects the participation of experts from around the world, adding that the board outlined the preparations, vision, and goals for COP31 during its online meeting.

"We will not leave COP31 as merely a conference; through common wisdom, dialogue, consensus and action, we will make it a key to the global fight against climate change," he added.

According to a ministry statement, the Advisory Board was established as part of preparations for COP31, which Türkiye will host in the southern city of Antalya on Nov. 9-20, bringing together senior officials and experts working on climate change from around the world.