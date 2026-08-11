'We continue to engage at the negotiation table to firmly advance and defend Canadian interests,' says Canada-US trade minister after meeting with US trade representative

Canadian, US officials working on potential trade deal to present to Trump next week: Report 'We continue to engage at the negotiation table to firmly advance and defend Canadian interests,' says Canada-US trade minister after meeting with US trade representative

Senior US and Canadian trade representatives are working to present US President Donald Trump with a potential trade deal as early as next Monday, Canadian public broadcaster CBC reported Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.

The report said the joint proposal could reach Trump at least a day before an Aug. 19 deadline, giving him time to make a final decision before new 50% tariffs on hundreds of Canadian imports are set to take effect.

The report came as Canada-US Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer met in Washington, their third face-to-face meeting in three weeks. Canada's chief trade negotiator Janice Charette also spent Monday in Washington meeting with US trade officials.

LeBlanc said the discussions with the US "remain ongoing."

"We continue to engage at the negotiation table to firmly advance and defend Canadian interests," he said.

Beyond seeking to prevent new tariffs, Canada wants relief from US tariffs on steel, aluminum, lumber and autos and hopes the talks will lead to an extension of the Canada-US-Mexico Agreement, according to CBC.

Last month, Washington also announced additional tariffs of 50% on certain Canadian goods, covering products ranging from wine and hockey sticks to cement, according to the White House.