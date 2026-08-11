Volker Turk says Lebanon is first country in region to formally end capital punishment

UN rights chief welcomes Lebanon's abolition of death penalty Volker Turk says Lebanon is first country in region to formally end capital punishment

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Tuesday welcomed the Lebanese parliament's decision to formally abolish the death penalty.

In a statement, Turk said Lebanon had become the first country in the region to take such a step and urged other states that retain capital punishment to follow its example.

“I commend the decision by the Lebanese Parliament to formally abolish the death penalty,” he said.

Turk described the move as a "powerful and principled" commitment to the right to life, particularly at a time when Lebanon has faced attacks, losses, and suffering.

He also called for the legislation to be sent swiftly to the president for approval so it can enter into force without delay.

“I call on the other countries that still maintain the death penalty to follow its lead in ending this inhumane practice,” Turk said.