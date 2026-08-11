Vietnam’s VinSpace partners with SpaceX for 2027 satellite launch Vietnamese private aerospace firm accelerates strategy to build end-to-end domestic satellite manufacturing and orbital operations

Vietnamese private aerospace firm VinSpace announced Tuesday a launch service agreement with US space exploration company SpaceX to deploy its home-grown satellites into orbit.

Under the partnership, SpaceX will provide launch services aboard its Transporter rideshare mission in 2027, while VinSpace will oversee the complete satellite lifecycle, including research, development, manufacturing, and on-orbit operation.

The contract sets the framework for VinSpace's first satellite missions, allowing the company's local engineering team to test domestically developed satellite modules under actual orbital conditions.

Following its initial announcement in April 2026 to launch its first satellites by 2027, VinSpace secured the SpaceX contract just four months later, demonstrating accelerated progress in building its commercial space technology footprint.

Speaking on the strategic pact, VinSpace CEO Vu Trong Thu highlighted the importance of in-orbit validation for local research.

"The in-orbit testing of domestically developed satellite modules is important for turning our research and engineering capabilities into real-world missions," Thu said. "This contract with SpaceX is an important milestone in VinSpace's long-term strategy to help build Vietnam's space ecosystem and strengthen the country's position within the global space economy."