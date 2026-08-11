Pakistan's army kills 5 militants in southwest Balochistan province

Pakistan's army said Tuesday it had killed five militants in a counterterrorism operation in its southwestern province of Balochistan.

The militants were killed Monday in an intelligence-based operation in Panjgur district, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army.

The security forces also recovered and destroyed weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Pakistan has seen an increase in militant attacks in recent months, especially in Balochistan and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.