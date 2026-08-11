Ali Al-Zaidi calls for closer executive-legislative coordination to boost stability and support government development plans, says state media reports

Iraqi premier orders bill to put weapons under state control Ali Al-Zaidi calls for closer executive-legislative coordination to boost stability and support government development plans, says state media reports

Iraq’s prime minister on Tuesday directed officials to draft a bill to place weapons under exclusive state control.

Ali Al-Zaidi gave the instructions during his meeting in Baghdad with Khalid al-Obeidi, head of the Iraqi parliament’s Security and Defense Committee, the premier’s office said in a statement carried by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Their meeting covered "the situation in the country and the efforts exerted by the various branches and formations of the security services to impose security and stability and protect the country's borders and airspace against various threats," the office said.

The Iraqi premier also called for closer executive-legislative coordination to boost stability and support government development plans.

On June 3, Sabah al-Numan, spokesman for the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, announced the formation of a committee to confine weapons to the state only, confirming that it had begun its work.

Weapons outside state control are considered one of the most prominent security and political issues in Iraq, given the presence of armed factions, some of which are part of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), while others operate independently.

The Iraqi government seeks to restrict weapons exclusively to the state and strengthen the authority of security institutions as part of its efforts to consolidate internal stability and avoid the repercussions of regional tensions.

Earlier on Tuesday, three Iraqi soldiers were wounded when an improvised explosive device detonated near an army vehicle south of Kirkuk, northern Iraq, according to the INA.

On Monday, government spokesman Haider al-Aboudi said discussions are ongoing to overcome obstacles related to placing weapons under state control.

Al-Aboudi added that "the state is proceeding with its monopoly on the use of force according to the established timeline by the end of September."

