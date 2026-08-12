Attitudes toward further support remain mixed as debate over Poland’s role in Ukraine war continues

Two-thirds of Poles back sending jobless draft-age Ukrainian men home: Poll Attitudes toward further support remain mixed as debate over Poland’s role in Ukraine war continues

IBRiS poll published in July finds 52.2% of Poles support continued military assistance to Kyiv





More than two-thirds of Poles support a proposal by the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party to send Ukrainian men of military age who are not legally working in Poland back to Ukraine, according to a new poll for daily newspaper Rzeczpospolita.

The survey found that 67.2% of respondents supported sending the men back to Ukraine, while 23.4% opposed the proposal and the remainder were undecided.

The proposal concerns Ukrainian men aged 25 to 60 who are of military age but are not legally employed in Poland.

The findings are the latest indication of hardening attitudes in Poland toward some Ukrainian refugees more than four years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Poland remains a major political and military supporter of Kyiv and hosts one of the largest Ukrainian refugee populations in the EU. But public and political debate has increasingly focused on whether Ukrainians living in Poland should work, pay taxes and have the same access to welfare benefits as Polish citizens.

Earlier this year, Poland backed discussions at the EU level on excluding Ukrainian men of military age from the bloc’s temporary protection mechanism. Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Duszczyk said in June that Warsaw supported such a move as EU governments considered changes to the system introduced after Russia’s February 2022 invasion.

Poland has also tightened some of the special provisions introduced for Ukrainian refugees after the invasion. Legislation signed by President Karol Nawrocki in February began phasing out the separate Ukrainian assistance regime while maintaining legal residence and temporary protection arrangements until March 2027.

The shift comes despite the significant presence of Ukrainians in the Polish labor market. Polish officials have previously stressed that hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are legally employed and paying social security contributions in the country.

Attitudes toward continued support for Kyiv, however, remain mixed rather than uniformly hostile. A separate IBRiS poll for Rzeczpospolita published in July found that 52.2% of Poles still believed Poland should continue providing military assistance to Ukraine.