Suspension followed several hours of disruption at major airports

Nigerian airlines resume flights as aviation unions suspend industrial action Suspension followed several hours of disruption at major airports

Nigerian domestic airlines resumed flights Tuesday after aviation unions temporarily suspended the strike.

The suspension followed several hours of disruption at major airports in Lagos and Abuja, where unions barricaded access to some airline terminals, leaving passengers stranded and forcing airlines to cancel or reschedule flights.

The unions were protesting the alleged nonremittance of the 5% Ticket Sales Charge by domestic airlines, as well as what they described as anti-union practices, including attempts to prevent workers from joining trade unions.

The dispute particularly affected Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest airline, after union members shut down access to its terminals at Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Air Peace and United Nigeria Airlines had earlier suspended operations as the disruption prevented passengers and airline staff from accessing terminals.

The unions later suspended the action, allowing airlines to resume services and begin clearing passenger backlogs.

The disruption lasted about seven hours and was estimated to have caused significant financial losses to airlines and other aviation businesses.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority had earlier appealed to the unions to suspend the industrial action and resolve the dispute through dialogue, warning of the impact on passengers and the wider aviation sector.

The unions’ action came amid a broader dispute over the payment of the statutory tax, which is collected from passengers through airline tickets and remitted to aviation agencies.