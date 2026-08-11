Proposed legislation aims to strengthen Iran’s authority and control over Strait of Hormuz, requiring authorization for military and commercial vessels from ‘hostile’ countries to enter Gulf

Iran parliament prepares Hormuz bill to restrict ‘hostile’ vessels in Gulf Proposed legislation aims to strengthen Iran’s authority and control over Strait of Hormuz, requiring authorization for military and commercial vessels from ‘hostile’ countries to enter Gulf

Iran’s parliament is preparing a bill on the Strait of Hormuz that would bar military and commercial vessels from countries Tehran considers “hostile” from entering the Gulf without Iranian authorization, a senior lawmaker says.

Ibrahim Azizi, chairman of parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, says the proposed legislation would be among Iran’s most important and advanced laws since the nationalization of its oil industry, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

Under the bill, military and commercial vessels belonging to “hostile” countries would not be allowed to enter the Gulf without Iran’s approval, Azizi says.

The legislation aims to strengthen Iran’s authority and control over the Strait of Hormuz, he adds.

On Aug. 9, committee spokesman Hassan Ghashghavi said the committee approved a bill aimed at securing the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf and promoting sustainable development in both areas.

The region has remained tense since the US-Israeli war on Iran began in late February. Tehran and Washington have yet to reach a final agreement to end the confrontation, while the closure of the Strait of Hormuz continues to disrupt global energy supply chains.