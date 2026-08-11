Man died in hospital from wounds sustained when Israeli drone struck his vehicle in Nabatieh district

Lebanese man dies after Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon Man died in hospital from wounds sustained when Israeli drone struck his vehicle in Nabatieh district

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(AA) - A Lebanese man died Tuesday from wounds sustained when an Israeli drone struck his vehicle in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon’s state news agency.

The National News Agency said the man, identified as Ali Sabah, died in a hospital from wounds after an Israeli drone struck his vehicle in the Nabatieh district.

Earlier Tuesday, Lebanon’s Health Ministry also said two people were wounded in an Israeli drone strike in Nabatieh.

The ministry said the attack was carried out in two strikes, with the second hitting a medical response team that arrived to treat the wounded man, damaging an ambulance.

Despite an ongoing negotiating process, Israel continues its aggression in Lebanon that began on March 2, so far killing 4,335 people and wounding 12,277 while displacing more than 1 million, according to Lebanese authorities.

Under US sponsorship, on June 26 Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a framework agreement that calls for Israel’s gradual withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups, referring to Hezbollah.

Israel continues to occupy areas of southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war, while its forces have advanced more than 10 kilometers (6 miles) into Lebanese territory during the current war.