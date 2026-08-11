Libya’s Tripoli government urges probe into assassination of eastern forces’ intelligence chief Government calls killing of Maj. Gen. Fawzi al-Mansouri 'terrorist act,' asks prosecutor to identify those responsible

Libya’s Government of National Unity urged Prosecutor General Al-Siddiq Al-Sour on Tuesday to open an investigation into the assassination of Maj. Gen. Fawzi al-Mansouri, the head of the military intelligence service of forces based in eastern Libya, describing his killing as a “terrorist act.”

The government condemned “the terrorist bombing that targeted Maj. Gen. Fawzi al-Mansouri in the Al-Sayyida Aisha neighborhood of Benghazi on Monday and resulted in his death.”

It said its condemnation of terrorism and violence remains a “firm national and principled position,” regardless of the political positions or alignments produced by years of conflict and the involvement of some parties in it.

“Such acts pose a threat to citizens' security, public peace and the country's stability,” it said.

The government urged the prosecutor general and relevant authorities to launch an “urgent and comprehensive investigation” to establish the circumstances of the bombing, identify those responsible and anyone behind it, and take the necessary legal measures against them.

Unknown assailants killed al-Mansouri with an explosive device targeting his vehicle in Benghazi in eastern Libya, a security official told Anadolu.

Al-Mansouri served as commander of the Sabha Military Region from Aug. 3, 2021, before eastern Libya forces commander Khalifa Haftar appointed him to head military intelligence on May 20, 2024.

Libya remains divided between the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity, led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, and a rival administration appointed by the House of Representatives and headed by Osama Hammad in Benghazi.

The UN Support Mission in Libya has sought to resolve political disputes that have delayed long-awaited national elections, which Libyans hope will help end years of political division and armed conflict following the 2011 overthrow of longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi.