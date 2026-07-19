Government says move reflects long-standing policy on Palestine as new order also revises passport imagery

Bangladesh restores 'except for Israel' clause on passports Government says move reflects long-standing policy on Palestine as new order also revises passport imagery

Bangladesh has ordered immigration authorities to restore the phrase "except for Israel" on the country's passports, reversing a change made under the government of ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2020.

A Home Ministry order issued Sunday said the phrase "THIS PASSPORT IS VALID FOR ALL COUNTRIES OF THE WORLD EXCEPT ISRAEL" will again appear in Bangladeshi e-passports.

Bangladesh does not recognize Israel and has never had diplomatic relations with it.

The ministry said the decision was made in line with Bangladesh's foreign policy, public opinion and the country's long-standing support for the Palestinian cause.

The order also directed authorities to add watermarks honoring key figures killed during the July-August 2024 monsoon uprising, which it said inspired thousands to overthrow Hasina's 15-year rule.

About 1,400 people were killed and thousands more were injured in the uprising, according to the UN. Hasina has been living in exile in India since Aug. 5.

The order also said images and watermarks in the e-passport booklet had been revised, removing some imagery related to Bangladesh's founding leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

