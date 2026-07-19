Military also says unidentified remains found in Jordan after attack that killed two US service members and left one missing

US soldier killed in Iraq during disposal of downed Iranian drone, CENTCOM says Military also says unidentified remains found in Jordan after attack that killed two US service members and left one missing

A US service member was killed and another was injured in northern Iraq on Saturday while disposing of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian attack drone, US Central Command said Sunday.

“A US service member in northern Iraq was killed in action July 18 during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone,” CENTCOM said in a post on the US social media platform X.

“A second service member was wounded and continues to receive medical treatment for a minor injury,” it said.

CENTCOM also provided an update on Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks in Jordan on Friday that killed two US service members and left another missing.

The command said it had previously announced the deaths of two service members and the missing status of a third following the July 17 attack.

“After a thorough search, US military personnel found unidentified remains at the location earlier today. An examination process to verify the remains is ongoing,” CENTCOM said.

It said it was withholding additional information, including the identities of the missing and those killed, out of respect for their families during the notification process.