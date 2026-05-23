2 other soldiers also injured, says Israeli army

Israeli soldier killed in drone attack from Lebanon 2 other soldiers also injured, says Israeli army

One Israeli soldier was killed and two others were injured in northern Israel in an explosive-laden drone attack launched from Lebanon, the Israeli army said on Saturday.

In a statement, the army identified the slain soldier as Noam Hamburger, 23.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported that Hamburger was killed when the drone exploded.

The latest incident raises the number of Israeli troops killed in southern Lebanon since Feb. 28 to 22, including three during the past week, according to official Israeli army figures.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul.