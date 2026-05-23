‘Strait of Hormuz will be opened,’ says US president

Trump says agreement with Iran ‘has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization’ ‘Strait of Hormuz will be opened,’ says US president

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that an agreement with Iran to end the war between the two nations “has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization.”

“An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other countries,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump said he discussed the prospective deal with several regional leaders in a “very good call.” He also said he had a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly. In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened,” he said.

The US and Iran have been negotiating proposals and counterproposals through Islamabad on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, addressing concerns over Tehran’s nuclear program and sanctions relief.