‘I will only sign a deal where we get everything we want,’ US President Trump tells CBS News

Trump says US, Iran ‘getting a lot closer’ to agreement to end war: Report ‘I will only sign a deal where we get everything we want,’ US President Trump tells CBS News

US President Donald Trump on Saturday told CBS News that Washington and Tehran are “getting a lot closer” to an agreement to end the war between the two countries.

Without providing details about the agreement, Trump said "every day it gets better and better."

"I can't tell you before I tell them, right?" Mr. Trump told CBS News in a phone interview.

He said that the final agreement will prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, adding that he "wouldn't even be talking about it" otherwise, noting that the deal would also result in Iran's enriched uranium being "satisfactorily handled."

"I will only sign a deal where we get everything we want," he said.

CBS News reported that Trump is still mulling proposals and has not made up his mind yet, adding that he is consulting with advisers and talking to foreign leaders, including leaders from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.