Remaining gaps in agreement reportedly focus on ‘wording,’ according to Axios

US, Iran close to deal to end war: Reports Remaining gaps in agreement reportedly focus on ‘wording,’ according to Axios

The US and Iran are close to reaching a deal to end the war between the two countries, US media reported on Saturday.

The remaining gaps in the agreement focus on “wording,” according to Axios, which reported that President Donald Trump has made “no final decision” on the deal.

Separately, The Washington Times reported that Washington and Tehran are expected to announce the finalization of a draft peace deal by Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump told CBS News that both sides were “getting a lot closer” to an agreement to end the Iran war.

The US and Iran have been negotiating proposals and counterproposals through Islamabad on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, addressing concerns over Tehran’s nuclear program and sanctions relief.

