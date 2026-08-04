Yemen's Houthis announce deaths of 3 more fighters amid renewed fighting with government forces Announcements raise group's reported death toll to 6, including 3 officers, in less than 24 hours

Yemen's Houthi group announced Tuesday the deaths of three more members, including an officer, raising the number of fighters it has reported killed in less than 24 hours to six, including three officers, amid continued clashes with government forces.

The Houthi-run SABA news agency said the funeral of Mohammed Ahmed Ali Al-Jaradi was held in the Bani Hushaysh district of Sanaa governorate after he was “martyred while carrying out his religious and national duty.”

Al-Masirah TV, the group's official broadcaster, reported that funerals were also held for First Lt. Fadl Ali in the Dhamar governorate, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) south of Sanaa, and Radfan Ali Ahmed Hanash in the Dhibin district of Amran governorate in northern Yemen.

The group announced late Monday the funerals of three other members, including two officers, but did not disclose the circumstances, time or location of their deaths.

The announcements come as intermittent fighting has continued on several front lines across Yemen since early July, leaving dozens of casualties on both sides.

Yemen has observed a relative lull in fighting since April 2022 in a war that began more than 11 years ago between government forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition and the Iran-backed Houthi group, which has controlled the capital, Sanaa, and other areas since Sept. 21, 2014.