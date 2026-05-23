Despite temporary ceasefire, Israel keeps targeting healthcare facilities, with Lebanese authorities reporting damage to at least 16 hospitals since March 2

EU urges full respect for Israel-Lebanon truce, protection of humanitarian workers amid deadly strikes Despite temporary ceasefire, Israel keeps targeting healthcare facilities, with Lebanese authorities reporting damage to at least 16 hospitals since March 2

'All parties must fully comply with international humanitarian law,' spokesperson Anouar El Anouni tells Anadolu

'We have continuously called upon Israel to respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,' says El Anouni

The European Union has renewed its call for all parties to fully respect the temporary ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, emphasizing that international humanitarian law must be upheld and humanitarian personnel protected, as deadly Israeli airstrikes continue across southern Lebanon.

In a written statement to Anadolu, EU Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said the bloc continues to support efforts aimed at preserving the fragile truce and preventing further escalation despite renewed violence that Lebanese authorities say has killed civilians, medics, and rescue workers.

"The EU has been calling on all parties to fully respect the recently agreed temporary ceasefire and its extension to enable further progress," El Anouni said.

He said the European Union "fully supports the continuation of bilateral dialogue between Israel and Lebanon and encourages negotiations as a path toward lasting stability and de-escalation in line with UNSCR 1701."

The remarks come amid mounting concerns over continued Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon despite a US-mediated ceasefire that formally came into force on April 17 and was later extended through the beginning of July.

The EU spokesperson also reiterated Brussels' longstanding position regarding Lebanese sovereignty.

"We have continuously called upon Israel to respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

El Anouni further stressed that all sides must adhere to legal obligations under international humanitarian law.

"All parties must fully comply with international humanitarian law, ensuring the protection of civilians, civilian infrastructure, UN peacekeepers, and humanitarian personnel," El Anouni added.

Frontline emergency workers' rising death toll

According to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA), at least 15 people, including six paramedics, were killed Friday in Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon.

In one of the deadliest incidents reported, two paramedics were among 10 people killed while carrying out what authorities described as their "humanitarian duty" in Deir Qanoun al-Nahr in the Tyre district.

Separately, an Israeli warplane targeted a position belonging to the Islamic Health Authority in Hanouiyeh, also in the Tyre district, killing four paramedics.

In Nabatieh, one person was killed and two others injured after an Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle, while three more people were wounded in a strike in the Hafour area between Siddiqine and Qana, according to the agency.

The attacks followed another strike a day earlier that caused severe damage to a hospital in the southern town of Tebnine, killing two people and injuring three others.

The latest violence continued into Saturday, with fresh Israeli airstrikes killing at least five people and causing extensive damage to a prominent hospital in the southern port city of Tyre, according to Lebanese media reports.

NNA said raids in the Tyre district also destroyed a residential house and killed four other people, while Hiram Hospital suffered major damage.

The repeated strikes on healthcare facilities and medical personnel have drawn growing concern as Lebanese health authorities report a rising toll among frontline emergency workers.

Figures released by Lebanon's Health Ministry showed that at least 16 hospitals have been damaged in Israeli attacks since March 2.

Official data also indicated that at least 116 people have been killed and 263 wounded in attacks targeting medics and ambulance crews during the same period.

Lebanese officials say more than 3,089 people have been killed, 9,397 injured, and over 1.6 million displaced since the latest escalation began in March following regional tensions linked to the broader conflict involving Israel, Iran, and Hezbollah.