Proposal discussed at Nairobi meeting attended by political, civil forces and armed movements, including former Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok

Sudanese forces propose 3-month renewable truce, roadmap to end war Proposal discussed at Nairobi meeting attended by political, civil forces and armed movements, including former Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok

Sudanese civil and political forces on Saturday proposed a renewable three-month ceasefire in Sudan to be monitored by local, regional and international mechanisms.

This proposal came on the second day of the forces meetings of the "Sudanese Declaration of Principles Forces for Building a New Homeland."

The meetings in the capital Nairobi included political and civil forces as well as armed movements, most notably the "Sumud" democratic civil alliance of revolutionary forces, led by former Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, and the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army, led by Abdul Wahid al-Nur.

A statement by the coalition said that the signatories of the "Sudanese Declaration of Principles Forces for Building a New Homeland" discussed a political paper today entitled "A Temporary Ceasefire and Arrangements for Ending the War."

This paper is presented by Abdullah Harran, deputy leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army, as part of the proposed roadmap for ending the conflict and building lasting peace in Sudan.

It proposed "a temporary ceasefire for three months, renewable, under the supervision of local, regional, and international monitoring mechanisms".

The aim is to reduce the level of violence and strengthen confidence-building measures between the warring parties.

The agreement would include the Sudanese Armed Forces, Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army.

The paper also included a proposal to form a Joint Military Ceasefire Committee to monitor and investigate violations and hold those responsible accountable.

The paper emphasized the importance of the civilian role in supporting efforts to end the war by promoting peace initiatives and community reconciliation.

In December 2025, political and civil forces and armed movements signed a declaration in Nairobi entitled "Sudanese Declaration of Principles Forces for Building a New Homeland," which stipulates that "there is no military solution in Sudan."

Sudan has faced one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises since fighting erupted in April 2023 between the army and the RSF over a dispute about integrating the paramilitary force into the military. The conflict has triggered famine, killed tens of thousands and displaced millions.

*Writing by Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul