Victims believed to have contracted virus on duty while handling dead bodies as part of humanitarian mission unrelated to Ebola

3 Red Cross volunteers among first known patients to die from Ebola in DR Congo Victims believed to have contracted virus on duty while handling dead bodies as part of humanitarian mission unrelated to Ebola

Three Red Cross volunteers died from Ebola in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ituri province, according to a statement Saturday, the first known victims of the latest outbreak.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said it was “deeply saddened” by the deaths of the volunteers.

The volunteers identified as Ajiko Chandiru Viviane, Sezabo Katanabo and Alikana Udumusi Augustin died between May 5 and 16 in the Mongbwalu local branch in Djugu Territory, “while serving their communities with courage and humanity. “

The deceased are believed to have contracted Ebola on duty while handling dead bodies as part of a humanitarian mission unrelated to the virus, it said.

“At the time of the intervention, the community was not aware of the Ebola virus disease outbreak, and the outbreak had not yet been identified. They are among the first known victims of the outbreak,” the IFRC added.

The IFRC and the Congo Red Cross, together with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), said they remain committed to supporting affected communities and strengthening efforts to respond to the outbreak.

The Congo has witnessed a spike in Ebola cases since an outbreak was declared May 15 in Ituri province.

The disease has spread to North Kivu and South Kivu provinces.

About 750 suspected cases and 177 suspected deaths have been reported, according to the World Health Organization.

At least 82 cases and seven deaths have been confirmed in Congo.

Three new cases linked to Congo were announced Saturday in Uganda, bringing to five the total number confirmed since the current outbreak, according to the Health Ministry.

The Congolese government announced Saturday the temporary suspension of commercial, private and special flights to and from Bunia, in Ituri province, in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.