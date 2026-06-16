Israel still unaware of full details of agreement expected to be signed in Switzerland on Friday, reports Channel 12

US rejects Israel’s request to review Iran memorandum: Report Israel still unaware of full details of agreement expected to be signed in Switzerland on Friday, reports Channel 12

The United States rejected an Israeli request to review a memorandum of understanding reached with Iran, leaving Israel unaware of the agreement’s full details, Israeli media reported Tuesday.

Channel 12 said Israeli officials had asked Washington to provide access to the memorandum, but the request was denied.

The broadcaster said Israel “still does not know the full details of the agreement,” which is expected to be signed in Switzerland on Friday.

A source familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Anadolu that Tel Aviv had not made “any such request” to US negotiators.

Separately, a US official called the report “inaccurate,” saying that Washington has remained in "close coordination with our regional partners, including Israel, throughout the negotiations."

According to the report, US President Donald Trump has pledged to review the document “word by word,” but has not specified when its content will be made public.

The channel said no official details of the US-Iran agreement have yet been released. However, it cited Iranian media reports claiming the memorandum contains 14 provisions.

According to those reports, the provisions include an Israeli military withdrawal from southern Lebanon, the lifting of restrictions on navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, the removal of sanctions on Iran, the release of frozen Iranian assets and a US-backed reconstruction plan for Iran.

Trump has said the agreement would be signed in Switzerland on Friday and that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen following the signing. Neither Washington nor Tehran has publicly released the full text of the memorandum.

The reported agreement comes amid ongoing hostilities that began after Israel and the US launched military operations against Iran on Feb. 28.

Israeli forces continue to occupy territory in southern Lebanon, while conducting regular military operations across the country despite international calls for de-escalation.

* Contributions by Ahmet Alacaci from Washington, DC.