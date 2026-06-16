No civilian casualties reported as crash circumstances remain under investigation

Ukrainian bomber crashes in Khmelnytskyi region, killing 2 pilots No civilian casualties reported as crash circumstances remain under investigation

A Ukrainian Su-24M frontline bomber crashed in the Khmelnytskyi region on Tuesday while carrying out a mission, killing its two pilots, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

In a statement on Telegram, the Air Force said preliminary information indicated there were no civilian casualties.

The causes and circumstances of the crash are under investigation, it added.

Rescuers and law enforcement officers are working at the crash site, according to the statement.