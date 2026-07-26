Ali al-Zaidi and Nawaf Salam discuss strengthening cooperation and regional developments during Baghdad meeting

Iraqi, Lebanese prime ministers discuss bolstering bilateral ties, economic partnership Ali al-Zaidi and Nawaf Salam discuss strengthening cooperation and regional developments during Baghdad meeting

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi held talks with his Lebanese counterpart Nawaf Salam in Baghdad on Sunday to discuss strengthening bilateral relations, expanding an economic partnership between the two countries and the latest regional developments.

Zaidi received Salam and his accompanying ministerial delegation at the Government Palace shortly after the Lebanese premier arrived in the Iraqi capital for an official visit, according to a statement from the Iraqi prime minister's media office.

The two premiers held a bilateral meeting to discuss bilateral relations, economic cooperation between Iraq and Lebanon, and developments across the region, the statement said.

Earlier, Salam arrived in Baghdad, leading a ministerial delegation that included Finance Minister Yassine Jaber, Energy and Water Minister Joe Saddi, and Telecommunications Minister Charles Hajj, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.

He was welcomed at Baghdad International Airport by Iraqi Finance Minister Faleh Sari, where an official reception ceremony was held.​​​​​​​