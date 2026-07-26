Sepang International Circuit to host Formula 1 race on Oct. 2-4 after deal preserves Bahrain Grand Prix on 2026 calendar

Bahrain F1 Grand Prix to be held in Malaysia in October Sepang International Circuit to host Formula 1 race on Oct. 2-4 after deal preserves Bahrain Grand Prix on 2026 calendar

The 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix will be held at Malaysia's Sepang International Circuit under a one-off agreement aimed at preserving the race on the championship calendar, two racing bodies confirmed Sunday.

The event, officially titled the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, is scheduled for Oct. 2-4 between the Azerbaijan and Singapore Grands Prix, Formula 1 and the FIA said in a joint statement.

“The event, which is subject to final agreements and official sign-off, including the approval of the World Motor Sport Council, will become the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia,” the statement added.

Formula 1 said the arrangement allows the Bahrain Grand Prix to take place in 2026, adding that the remainder of the season calendar remains unchanged.

The agreement was reached between Formula 1, the FIA, the Government of Bahrain, and the Government of Malaysia, according to the statement.

It allows Formula 1 to preserve a Grand Prix that would otherwise not have happened, the statement read.

Formula 1 said details on ticket sales for the event will be announced at a later date.

​​​​​​​The decision comes as Bahrain remains affected by regional security tensions. In recent weeks, the Gulf kingdom has come under repeated drone and missile strikes from Iran amid an exchange of fire between Tehran and Washington.