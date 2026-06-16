Russia bans entry of 103 Canadians, including lawmakers, in response to sanctions by Ottawa Moscow accuses Canada of supporting policies aimed at undermining Russia's constitutional order and foreign policy

Russia on Tuesday imposed entry bans on 103 Canadian citizens, including senators, members of parliament and government officials, in response to what Moscow described as anti-Russian sanctions imposed by Ottawa.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry accused members of Canada's parliament of supporting policies aimed at undermining Russia's constitutional order and foreign policy, as well as backing efforts to confiscate Russian state assets.

"Russia traditionally respects the Canadian people, but rejects the hostile approach of the current political elite, which has embarked on a path of denying Russia's rights and interests and, as a result, has wantonly, methodically, and utterly destroyed bilateral relations with our country," the ministry said.

Moscow said it would continue to respond to what it called Ottawa's "provocative actions," including support for Ukraine and alleged interference in Russia's internal affairs.

The sanctions list includes members of the Senate, members of the House of Commons, secretaries of state, parliamentary secretaries and other Canadian officials.

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said at the G7 Summit in France that Ottawa had imposed 162 sanctions targeting what he described as Russia's war machine.

Those sanctioned include individuals, entities and vessels, "all assets of the Russian war machine," according to a statement on the prime minister's website.

The sanctions are intended "to increase pressure on Russia to negotiate (a peace deal) and to support Ukraine," the statement said.

