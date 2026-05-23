If US ‘is adequately committed, a positive stride is taking shape': Iranian envoy to Islamabad Washington, Tehran expected to sign interim agreement to end war by Sunday, sources tell Anadolu

Iranian ambassador to Pakistan on Saturday said that a "positive stride" is taking shape to bring an end to the war with the US, if Washington "is adequately committed."

"With conservative optimism, we can hope that, if the other side is adequately committed, a positive stride is taking shape which is the result of the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran based on dignity, the steadfastness of the courageous armed forces and the resistance of the brave Iranian nation, as well as the initiative and dedicated endeavours of the Pakistani mediator," Raza Amiri Moghadam wrote on the US social media platform X.

It comes after Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who was part of the Pakistani delegation that held talks with the Iranian leadership, telephoned Moghadam and congratulated him "on the achievements of the negotiations with the officials of my country after returning from Tehran."

He hoped that Pakistan's "sincere" mediatory efforts would lead to lasting peace in the region.

Pakistan's army chief Field Marshall Asim Munir, who arrived in Tehran on Friday evening for the second time in recent weeks, held meetings with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Tehran's chief negotiator Bagher Qalibaf, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss a draft of a "temporary" agreement to end the lingering war, according to Pakistani government sources.

The interim agreement is expected to be signed by Washington and Tehran by Sunday, the sources added.