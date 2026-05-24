Both sides discuss 'the rapid developments in the region, and efforts aimed at de-escalation and reducing tensions,' Egyptian Foreign Ministry says

US envoys, Egyptian foreign minister discuss Washington-Tehran negotiations Both sides discuss 'the rapid developments in the region, and efforts aimed at de-escalation and reducing tensions,' Egyptian Foreign Ministry says

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty discussed the course of negotiations between Washington and Tehran with US presidential representatives Steven Witkoff on Saturday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In a call, both sides discussed "the course of the US-Iranian negotiations, the rapid developments in the region, and efforts aimed at de-escalation and reducing tensions."

Pakistan is leading mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran to end the war that began Feb 28 with attacks launched by the US and Israel on Iran, before a temporary ceasefire was reached April 8.

Abdelatty emphasized "the importance of reducing regional tensions and avoiding the risks of an uncontrolled escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region."

He stressed "the importance of adhering to the diplomatic path and prioritizing dialogue to ensure the security and stability of the region's countries and their people."

Witkoff praised "Egypt's role in supporting efforts to reduce regional tensions," affirming "the desire to continue coordination and consultation between the two countries in the coming period," according to the Egyptian statement.

Early Saturday, Pakistan confirmed "encouraging progress" towards a "final understanding" between the US and Iran to end the war.

The US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in late February. Tehran retaliated with attacks targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, alongside the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The fighting stopped April 8 when Pakistan secured a ceasefire, but subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.

The two sides have since continued exchanging proposals and counter-proposals in an effort to resume direct talks and end the conflict.