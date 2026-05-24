7 Palestinians injured in Israeli army, occupier attacks in occupied West Bank

Seven Palestinians were injured Saturday in attacks carried out by Israeli forces and occupiers in the Hebron and Bethlehem governorates of the southern occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its crews transported a young man to hospital after he was shot with live ammunition in the abdomen and hand during an Israeli military raid on the town of Beit Ummar in Hebron governorate.

It added that two Palestinians were also injured by live fire during an Israeli army raid on the town of Beit Fajjar in Bethlehem governorate.

Sources said four Palestinians were injured after Israeli occupiers assaulted residents in the Wadi al-Rakhim area of Masafer Yatta in Hebron governorate, with beatings and pepper spray.

During April, occupiers carried out 540 attacks against Palestinians and their property in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, according to a monthly report by the Palestinian Authority’s Commission against the Wall and Settlements.

The assaults come as the Israeli military continues escalating attacks in the West Bank, including killings, arrests and raids on cities and towns involving home searches and property destruction, since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

Attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers in the West Bank have since killed 1,162 Palestinians, injured 12,245 and led to nearly 23,000 arrests, according to official figures.

*Writing by Rasa evrensel and Tarek Chouiref