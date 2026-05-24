Authorities expand organizational, security measures for Hajj season to manage pilgrim movement, prevent unauthorized entry into holy sites

TIMELINE - Hajj pilgrims near 2M as Saudi Arabia prepares for 2026 season Authorities expand organizational, security measures for Hajj season to manage pilgrim movement, prevent unauthorized entry into holy sites

Nearly 2 million Muslims are expected to perform Hajj in 2026 as Saudi Arabia records a continued rise in pilgrim arrivals and intensifies preparations for the annual pilgrimage season.

Saudi authorities have expanded organizational and security measures for the 2026 Hajj season, including the use of surveillance technologies and crowd-monitoring systems to manage pilgrim movement and prevent unauthorized entry into the holy sites.

Authorities announced Friday that more than 1.5 million pilgrims from abroad had arrived in the Kingdom, the majority through air entry points.

Earlier this month, Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al Rabiah said the Kingdom expects attendance to approach 2 million pilgrims by the end of the season.

According to official Saudi statistics, Hajj pilgrim numbers in recent years were as follows:

• 2012: More than 3 million pilgrims performed Hajj, among the highest recorded in modern history.

• 2020: Saudi Arabia limited Hajj participation to around 10,000 pilgrims due to the coronavirus pandemic.

• 2021: The number of pilgrims was restricted to 58,745 Saudi citizens and residents inside the Kingdom as part of precautionary measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

• 2022: Authorities allowed nearly 1 million pilgrims to perform Hajj as global travel restrictions eased.

• 2023: Pilgrim numbers rebounded to more than 1.8 million worshippers, nearing pre-pandemic levels.

• 2024: Saudi authorities recorded 1,833,164 pilgrims during the Hajj season.

• 2025: Authorities recorded 1,673,230 pilgrims.

• 2026: Hajj pilgrim numbers are expected to reach 1.8 million by the end of the season

The Hajj pilgrimage is the fifth pillar of the Islamic faith, a ritual that must be performed by all Muslims if financially viable, at least once in a lifetime.