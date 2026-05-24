Attacks in Hebron, Bethlehem governorates of southern occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian Red Crescent, witnesses

5 Palestinians injured in attacks by Israeli occupiers in occupied West Bank Attacks in Hebron, Bethlehem governorates of southern occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian Red Crescent, witnesses

Five Palestinians were injured Saturday in three attacks carried out by Israeli occupiers in the Hebron and Bethlehem governorates of the southern occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its crews transported a woman to the hospital after she was assaulted by occupiers with a sharp object in the town of Bani Na'im in eastern Hebron.

In a separate statement, the humanitarian group added that crews also transported two Palestinians to the hospital after they were assaulted by occupiers in the Khala'il al-Luz area near Bethlehem.

In southern Hebron, activist Osama Makhameh, who monitors Israeli violations, said in a statement that "occupiers attacked a Palestinian home in the Masafer Yatta area (a group of villages), injuring two of its residents.”

He said occupiers attacked the home of Muhammad Musa Shanaran in the Wadi al-Rakhim hamlet, south of Yatta, assaulting him and several other residents.

Shanaran sustained facial injuries, and Omar Khalil Shanaran suffered a head injury. Both were taken to the Yatta Governmental Hospital.

During April, occupiers carried out 540 attacks against Palestinians and their property in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, according to a monthly report by the Palestinian Authority's Commission against the Wall and Settlements.

The assaults come as the Israeli military continues escalating attacks in the West Bank, including killings, arrests and raids on cities and towns involving home searches and property destruction, since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

Attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers in the West Bank have since killed 1,162 Palestinians, injured 12,245 and led to nearly 23,000 arrests, according to official figures.

*Writing by Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul