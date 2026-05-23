'If this had happened in a Panathinaikos match, you would have punished us,' Panathinaikos Basketball Club President Giannakopoulos says

Panathinaikos reacts to EuroLeague over incidents in Olympiakos-Fenerbahce Beko match 'If this had happened in a Panathinaikos match, you would have punished us,' Panathinaikos Basketball Club President Giannakopoulos says

Panathinaikos Basketball Club President Dimitris Giannakopoulos on Saturday reacted to the problems stemming from the organization during the Olympiakos-Fenerbahce Beko match in the EuroLeague Final Four in Athens.

EuroLeague came under heavy criticism Friday following a series of organizational and security failures during the Final Four semifinal between Olympiacos and Fenerbahce Beko in Athens.

The Final Four, regarded as the highest-profile club event in European basketball, was overshadowed by crowd management problems, ticketing disruptions, and security concerns before and during the game at the Telekom Center.

Telekom Center is the regular home court for the Greek basketball club Panathinaikos.

Giannakopoulos, in a video on a social media post, said: "If this had happened during the Panathinaikos game, you would have punished us, you would have fined us millions. You would have expelled us from the games. I would not even be able to go to the arena for the rest of my life. It was your responsibility because we handed over the arena to you. This happened. What will you do now? Is it Giannakopoulos' fault again? Will you punish me? Well done."