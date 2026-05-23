Regarding problems during Olympiacos-Fenerbahce semifinal, EuroLeague President Dejan Bodiroga says it 'did not happen the way we wanted'

EuroLeague chief, CEO apologize to Fenerbahce fans over Final Four disruptions Regarding problems during Olympiacos-Fenerbahce semifinal, EuroLeague President Dejan Bodiroga says it 'did not happen the way we wanted'

EuroLeague CEO Chus Bueno says organization apologizes to Fenerbahce supporters over problems at Olympiacos game

EuroLeague President Dejan Bodiroga and CEO Chus Bueno apologized Saturday to Fenerbahce Beko and its supporters over organizational problems during the Final Four semifinal against Olympiacos in Athens.

Responding to a question from an Anadolu correspondent at a press conference in Athens, regarding the ticketing crisis that affected many Turkish supporters ahead of Friday’s game, Bodiroga said: “We apologize to Fenerbahce fans and Fenerbahce club.”

“At the end, we solved it; they entered, but we didn't make this like we want to do usually, but you know this is to apologize to the club and to the fans,” he added.

Bueno also apologized after being asked about criticism directed at EuroLeague by Fenerbahce officials over the handling of the event.

“We want to apologize to the Fenerbahce fans and say I'm sorry for what happened,” Bueno said.

The Final Four organization in Athens faced widespread criticism after many Fenerbahce supporters reportedly were unable to enter the Telekom Center despite holding valid tickets because of crowding and failures in the ticket verification system.

Fenerbahce officials also alleged that some Olympiacos supporters entered the arena without ticket checks while Turkish fans remained outside waiting for access.

Additional concerns were raised over seating arrangements after some Fenerbahce supporters were reportedly separated from their groups and seated among rival fans, prompting security concerns inside the arena.