Hakan Fidan says Ukraine's approval of free trade agreement marks milestone in bilateral economic ties, reaffirms Türkiye's support for Kyiv

Türkiye, Ukraine continue to deepen strategic partnership: Foreign Minister Fidan Hakan Fidan says Ukraine's approval of free trade agreement marks milestone in bilateral economic ties, reaffirms Türkiye's support for Kyiv

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday said that his country and Ukraine will continue to strengthen their strategic partnership following what he described as a "highly productive" visit to Kyiv.

In a post on US social media company X, Fidan said the visit came as the strategic partnership between the two countries "is growing stronger every day."

He thanked Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and other Ukrainian officials for their hospitality, saying his meetings with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Presidential Office head Kyrylo Budanov and Sybiha focused on bilateral ties and the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Fidan said he was pleased that cooperation between the two countries continues to deepen despite the ongoing conflict.

He described the free trade agreement, approved by Ukraine's parliament shortly before the visit, as "an important milestone" that will create new opportunities for the business communities of both countries and elevate their economic partnership.

Fidan said Türkiye also reaffirmed its support for Ukraine's "independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity" during the visit.

"As Türkiye, we are ready to support all initiatives that will bring the parties back to the negotiating table and contribute to lasting peace," he said.

Fidan also met Crimean Tatar National Leader Mustafa Abdulcemil Kirimoglu and Crimean Tatar Mejlis Chairman Refat Chubarov in Kyiv to discuss the situation of the Crimean Tatar community.

"The protection of the rights of the Crimean Tatars and the preservation of their cultural identity will always remain a priority for Türkiye," he said.

The Turkish foreign minister added that he was honored to receive a state decoration from Zelenskyy during the visit and thanked the Ukrainian authorities.

He said Türkiye would continue to strengthen its long-standing friendship and strategic partnership with Ukraine "on the basis of mutual trust and common interests" in line with the vision of the two countries' presidents.