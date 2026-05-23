Berlin calls on Israel and Lebanese group Hezbollah to respect ceasefire, international humanitarian law

Germany ‘deeply worried’ by Israeli strikes on health workers in southern Lebanon Berlin calls on Israel and Lebanese group Hezbollah to respect ceasefire, international humanitarian law

Germany on Saturday criticized Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon that killed civilians and medical personnel, expressing deep concern over attacks targeting health workers as the conflict continues.

“Germany is deeply worried about reports of attacks killing medical personnel and calls on all sides to respect international humanitarian law,” a German Foreign Ministry spokesman told Anadolu.

“Germany also calls on all sides to respect the ceasefire and implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701.”

Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon on Friday killed at least 15 people, including six paramedics, according to Lebanese authorities.

On Saturday, strikes near Hiram Hospital in the Tyre district wounded at least 25 medical, nursing, and administrative staff members, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said.

Israeli strikes have continued across Lebanon despite a US-brokered ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was later extended into early July.

More than a dozen hospitals have been damaged since Israeli attacks began in March, according to official figures.

Lebanese officials say at least 3,089 people have been killed, 9,397 wounded, and more than 1.6 million displaced in the past three months.