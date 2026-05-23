‘This is the second time in less than two months that the hospital has been exposed to such dangers due to repeated Israeli attacks,’ says Health Ministry

25 hospital staff injured in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: Health Ministry ‘This is the second time in less than two months that the hospital has been exposed to such dangers due to repeated Israeli attacks,’ says Health Ministry

At least 25 medical, nursing and administrative staff at Hiram Hospital in southern Lebanon were injured in Israeli airstrikes targeting the immediate vicinity of the facility, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry said the strikes caused “various injuries” among staff members at the hospital in the Tyre district and resulted in “severe damage” to the facility.

“This is the second time in less than two months that the hospital has been exposed to such dangers due to repeated Israeli attacks,” the statement said.

The ministry said the strikes constitute “additional evidence of the Israeli enemy’s violation of international humanitarian law, which stipulates the protection of health facilities.”