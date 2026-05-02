Sebastian Berwick topped GC with time of 24 hours, 22 minutes, and 44 seconds

Davide Ballerini wins 7th stage of Tour of Türkiye Sebastian Berwick topped GC with time of 24 hours, 22 minutes, and 44 seconds

Davide Ballerini of XDS Astana Team won Saturday's seventh stage of the 61st Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye.

The 31-year-old rider completed the 152.8-kilometer Antalya-Antalya stage, in three hours, 19 minutes and 41 seconds ahead of Marceli Boguslawski of ATT Investments and Tom Crabbe of Team Flanders-Baloise.

Sebastian Berwick of Caja Rural-Seguros Rga kept the top general classification (GC) with a time of 24 hours, 22 minutes, and 44 seconds to take both the turquoise and red jerseys.

Stage winner Ballerini claimed the green jersey and the white jersey was retained by Konya BBSK Cycling Team's Turkish rider Mustafa Tarakci.

The eight-day tour will end 105.2 km Ankara-Ankara stage on Sunday.

Tour of Türkiye

The Tour of Türkiye is categorized as a ProSeries event on the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Europe Tour calendar and is the only race in Türkiye at that level.

The route includes Mediterranean and Aegean coastal cities such as Izmir, Aydin, Mugla, and Antalya.

Starting in Cesme, Izmir, and finishing in Türkiye’s capital Ankara, the race features 161 cyclists from 27 countries competing over a total distance of 1,133 kilometers (704 miles).