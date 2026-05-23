‘I think one of two things will happen: either I hit them harder than they have ever been hit, or we are going to sign a deal that is good,’ Trump tells Axios

Trump says he is ‘50-50’ on Iran deal or strikes, decision by Sunday: Report ‘I think one of two things will happen: either I hit them harder than they have ever been hit, or we are going to sign a deal that is good,’ Trump tells Axios

US President Donald Trump on Saturday told Axios that he is ‘50-50’ on whether to agree to deal with Iran or resume strikes, adding that he would likely decide by Sunday whether to resume the war.

Trump said it was a "solid 50/50" as to whether he would be able to make a "good" deal or else "blow them to kingdom come."

He said he would be meeting with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner later Saturday to discuss Iran's latest response. Vice President JD Vance is also expected to join.

"I think one of two things will happen: either I hit them harder than they have ever been hit, or we are going to sign a deal that is good," Trump said.

He said that "some people would much rather have a deal and others would rather resume the war," rejecting the idea that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was "worried" about negotiations.