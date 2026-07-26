Moscow says its forces have taken control of village of Shevchenko in Donetsk region

Russia claims it captured another settlement in southeastern Ukraine Moscow says its forces have taken control of village of Shevchenko in Donetsk region

Russia on Sunday claimed that its forces have captured another settlement in southeastern Ukraine.

In a statement on Telegram, the Defense Ministry said that Russian forces took control of the village of Shevchenko in the Donetsk region.

Shevchenko is located about 3 kilometers (1.9 miles) southwest of Pokrovsk, which Moscow claimed to have captured in December.

Ukraine has not yet commented on Russia's latest claims, and independent verification of the claims remains difficult because of the ongoing war.

