Zelenskyy says Ukraine became stronger during war ‘but not enough to stop Putin’ Ukrainian president says Kyiv has expanded domestic weapon production and intensified long-range strikes inside Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Ukraine has grown stronger during more than four years of war with Russia but still lacks the military strength needed to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In an interview with Sky News, Zelenskyy said Ukraine has expanded its domestic weapons production, including drones and missiles, and launched long-range strikes inside Russia to increase pressure on Moscow.

“We became so strong as we are now, but not enough to stop Putin,” he said.

He said Ukraine’s deep-strike campaign aims to bring the consequences of the war to Russia.

“What we try to do (is) make this challenge also for Russians, otherwise they will not feel that the war is everywhere, not only in Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said. “That’s why we started our deep-strike operations, just to respond.”

He also said Ukraine’s growing long-range strike capability has disrupted Russian fuel supplies and logistics, increasing pressure on the Kremlin.

International support

The Ukrainian leader said stronger international support remains essential, calling for tighter sanctions and additional air defense systems.

“We need strong partners and partners have to be more strong with sanctions against Russia,” he said.

He claimed Putin is preparing another round of military mobilization after Russia's regional elections in September.

“I’ve got the brief from intelligence,” Zelenskyy said, adding that Russia could seek to mobilize between 300,000 and 500,000 additional troops.

Ahead of a planned meeting with US President Donald Trump, Zelenskyy said Ukraine urgently needs more Patriot air defense systems and interceptor missiles.

“We need air defense as quick as possible,” he said, adding that shortages have worsened as US attention shifted to the Middle East.

Zelenskyy also said Trump agreed to allow Ukraine to produce Patriot missiles under license, although he cautioned that bureaucratic procedures mean production will take time.

He added that French President Emmanuel Macron also pledged to support licensed production of Aster air defense systems.

Asked about his relationship with Trump, Zelenskyy said: “We had good meetings with him… I hope and count that our relations will be better.”

Russia deepening cooperation with Iran, China, North Korea

He also warned that Russia is deepening military cooperation with North Korea, Iran and China.

According to Zelenskyy, North Korea could send 30,000 troops to Russia, while Iran may provide additional missiles. He also claimed China has increased cooperation with Moscow, including in satellite technologies.

Turning to Britain, Zelenskyy said he expects strong ties with the country’s new government and wants to expand defense cooperation, including joint drone production.

“I want to build a big factory in Britain and offer new technologies and share with our partners,” he said.

Zelenskyy also defended recent changes in Ukraine’s military leadership, saying disagreements could not continue as the country prepares for another difficult winter and the possibility of a larger Russian offensive.

Asked whether he was concerned about a potential Iranian attack on Ukraine, Zelenskyy said Iran was already involved in the war by supplying weapons to Russia.

“I hope that they will not increase these attacks, but we have to be ready for everything. We can't trust these people because at the very beginning, without any escalation from our side, Iranians gave weapons.

"We have to do everything not to open a new front ... (but) Iranians and North Koreans already attacked us,” he said.

