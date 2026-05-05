Saudi Foreign Ministry calls for restoring maritime navigation in Strait of Hormuz to its pre-war state

Saudi Arabia urges restraint, support for mediation toward US-Iran settlement Saudi Foreign Ministry calls for restoring maritime navigation in Strait of Hormuz to its pre-war state

Saudi Arabia called on Tuesday for exercising restraint and supporting Pakistan-led mediation efforts to reach a political settlement between Iran and the US amid ongoing regional tensions.

Saudi Arabia "calls for de-escalation, restraint, and support for Pakistani mediation and diplomatic efforts to reach a political solution that prevents the region from sliding into further tension and instability, which would not serve the interests of the region and the world," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the US social media company X.

Expressing concern regarding the "current military escalation in the region," the ministry called for restoring maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz to its pre-war state.

Riyadh "calls for ensuring the safe and secure passage of vessels without restriction," it added.

The statement came as the situation escalated in the Gulf on Monday, with the United Arab Emirates accusing Iran of launching 15 missiles and four drones on its territory, and Tehran claiming it fired warning shots after US destroyers operating near the Strait of Hormuz ignored initial alerts.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.