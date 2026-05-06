US and Iran have mutually agreed that 'Project Freedom' will be paused for a short period, while US blockade will remain 'in full force and effect,’ says US president

Trump announces pause on 'Project Freedom' in Strait of Hormuz US and Iran have mutually agreed that 'Project Freedom' will be paused for a short period, while US blockade will remain 'in full force and effect,’ says US president

US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the US military will temporarily pause "Project Freedom" to restore freedom of navigation for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said the decision was made at the request of Pakistan and other countries and follows what he called “tremendous military success” during a US campaign against Iran.

“Based on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had during the Campaign against the Country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran, we have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump announced "Project Freedom" on Sunday, vowing to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz despite Iran's insistence that any transit through the critical waterway requires its prior approval.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran and disruptions in the strait.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by Trump without a set deadline. Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.

Also on Tuesday, Iran introduced a new mechanism governing ship transits through the Strait of Hormuz amid the standoff with Washington over the strategic waterway.

Under the system, vessels intending to pass through the strait receive an email from an address linked to the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) informing them of transit regulations. Ships are then required to comply with the framework before receiving a transit permit, according to state-run Press TV.