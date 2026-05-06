State Department notifies Congress of potential JDAM-ER sale to Ukraine, including over 1,500 tail kits

US approves $373.6M sale of guided bomb kits to Ukraine State Department notifies Congress of potential JDAM-ER sale to Ukraine, including over 1,500 tail kits

The US has approved a possible $373.6 million arms sale to Ukraine involving GPS-guided bomb kits, the State Department said Tuesday.

In a statement, the department said it authorized the sale of Joint Direct Attack Munition-Extended Range (JDAM-ER) kits and related equipment to Kyiv under the Foreign Military Sales program.

The package includes 1,200 KMU-572 JDAM tail kits and 332 KMU-556 JDAM tail kits, along with fuse systems, spare parts, logistics support and technical documentation.

“The proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe,” the statement added.

