Iran condemns UAE for ‘cooperation with hostile parties,’ denies attack claims Foreign Ministry warns of consequences for regional stability

Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned what it described as the United Arab Emirates’ cooperation with “hostile parties,” warning of potential consequences for regional peace and stability.

In a statement, the ministry accused Abu Dhabi of allowing a US and Israeli military presence on its territory and said such actions threaten Iran’s national security and regional stability.

It also rejected claims by the UAE that Iran had launched missile or drone attacks against the country, calling the allegations “unfounded.”

The ministry said Iran’s recent defensive actions were solely aimed at countering US activities in the region.

It urged the UAE to avoid what it called involvement with hostile actors and reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to international law and principles of good neighborly relations.

The statement added that Iran reserves the right to take necessary measures to defend its national interests and security.

Earlier, Iran’s armed forces denied carrying out any missile or drone attacks against the UAE in recent days, Iranian state media IRIB reported.

IRIB, citing a statement by a spokesman for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said no such operations had been conducted, adding that any action would have been “clearly and officially announced.”

The spokesman also rejected accusations by the UAE Defense Ministry as “baseless” and warned that if any attack against Iran originates from UAE territory, Tehran would respond with a “decisive and regret-inducing” retaliation.

The remarks came amid heightened tensions in the Gulf, including a second consecutive day of reported strikes targeting the UAE.

Authorities in the UAE said its air defenses intercepted waves of missiles and drones launched from Iran, with an earlier attack causing a major fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone.

Regional tensions have escalated since the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.

Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.

