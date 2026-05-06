Russian, Qatari foreign ministers discuss situation around Strait of Hormuz Sergey Lavrov and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani speak by phone

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the situation in and around the Strait of Hormuz with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani during a phone call Tuesday.

According to a statement from Russia’s Foreign Ministry, the two agreed that any attempt to resolve the crisis by force should be abandoned and that all parties should work together to achieve a sustainable, long-term settlement.

They said efforts should include agreements that ensure the legitimate security interests of all Gulf countries while upholding freedom of navigation.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said they also discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to enhance it and regional developments, particularly the ceasefire between the US and Iran as well as efforts to de-escalate and bolster regional security and stability.

Al-Thani and Lavrov also stressed the need for all parties to respond to ongoing mediation efforts to address the root causes of the crisis through dialogue and peaceful means and to reach a sustainable agreement that prevents renewed escalation, the ministry said in a statement.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, which triggered retaliation from Tehran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad did not produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.

Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.

*Diyar Guldogan from Washington, DC contributed to this report